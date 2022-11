A Massachusetts State Police trooper was injured Sunday in a crash on Interstate 93 in Randolph.

According to state police, the trooper was conscious and alert following the crash on I-93 north between Routes 28 and 24. The trooper, whose name was not released, was taken to Boston Medical Center.

Part of the highway, between exits 7 and 6, was temporarily shut down following the crash.

Further details were not immediately available. State police said the matter is under investigation.