Statue Honors Once-Enslaved Woman Who Won Freedom in Court

By Mark Pratt

A bronze statue of an enslaved woman from Massachusetts who went to court to win her freedom in 1781 is being unveiled in the Berkshires this weekend.

The statue of Elizabeth Freeman will be unveiled Sunday during a ceremony in Sheffield expected to attract about 200 people. Freeman was inspired to sue for her freedom by the words of the Sheffield Resolves and the state constitution that both say all men are free and equal. Historians say the case essentially ended slavery in Massachusetts.

The effort to raise the statue was spearheaded by state Rep. Smitty Pignatelli.

