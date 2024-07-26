Steward Health Care to face Senate investigation as committee approves bankruptcy probe

Steward Health Care is once again in hot water as a U.S. Senate committee opened a federal investigation into the bankrupt company.

Adding to that, the committee has also subpoenaed company CEO Ralph de la Torre.

Senators say they've asked de la Torre to testify before Congress voluntarily several times, but he has refused. That's why they say this rare subpoena was needed, compelling Steward's CEO to testify at a congressional hearing.

The Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions voted Thursday to launch that investigation into the bankruptcy of Steward Health Care.



The for-profit company owns 31 hospitals in eight states, including Massachusetts.

Steward spokesperson Josephine Martin confirmed in an emailed statement that the Boston-born health care system is aware of and cooperating with the investigation.

Steward filed for bankruptcy in May, with more than $9 billion in debt.

Before the vote, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders said while Steward was shutting down hospitals, de la Torre received a $100 million pay day, purchased a $62 million private jet, a $15 million custom fishing boat and a $40 million yacht.

"It is time for Dr. de la Torre to get off his yacht and to explain to Congress the financial chicanery, which made him extremely wealthy while the hospitals he managed went bankrupt. It is time for Congress to hold Dr. de la Torre accountable for his extreme greed," said Sanders.

In a statement, Steward Health Care said it plans to address the subpoena.

"We understand the desire for increased transparency around our journey and path forward," the company said. "The bankruptcy process is public and to date the record, including briefings, court appearances, mediations and related proceedings, reflect active monitoring and participation from various state regulatory agencies, governmental units, secured creditors, and unsecured creditors."

That congressional hearing is scheduled for Sept. 12.