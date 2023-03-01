Power Lines Crash Onto Cars, Trucks for Blocks in Stoneham; Cause Unknown

Power lines fell onto several vehicles along a street in Stoneham, Massachusetts, on Wednesday, trapping at least one driver, and authorities don't yet know what caused the situation.

Seven utility poles that carry the power lines came down on Montvale Avenue near Woburn and Interstate 93, closing the street. At least two trucks and three cars and SUVs appeared to be in contact with the power lines — a dangerous situation that can be deadly, though no injuries were reported.

Montvale Avenue was closed in the area, police and firefighters said. Exit 27 of I-93 was closed as the situation was being dealt with, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.

"We are still investigating exactly what caused all seven utility poles to come down at the same time, but we are sure that Montvale Avenue will be closed in this area for an extended period of time," Police Chief James McIntyre said in a statement. "We're asking the public to avoid the area to ease traffic congestion as we respond to this incident."

More than two dozen people called 911 to report the downed power lines about 9:34 a.m., according to local officials. The occupant of one vehicle was trapped until power was cut to the utility poles.

More than 425 power customers in the area were left in the dark, while traffic lights at the intersection with I-93 and other parts of Montvale Avenue were off, officials said.

A hazardous materials team was working to mitigate leaks on two transformers attached to the downed wires, according to police and firefighters.

NBC10 Boston Seven utility poles carrying power lines fell along a street in Stoneham, Massachusetts, on Wednesday, March 1, 2023.

This is a developing news story that will be updated when more information is available.