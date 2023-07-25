Storm damage reports rolling in after severe thunderstorms hit Mass.

There are reports of storm damage and road closures in Massachusetts Tuesday as severe weather moves through the state.

The city of Framingham posted a photo of a tree that came down on a home on Brook Street.

Framingham police reported road closures due to fallen trees and downed utility poles on Florita Drive, Pine Lane, and Edgebrook Drive, as well as Edgell Road between Edgebrook and Scott drives and Central Street between Summer Street and Indian Head.

It appears that a potential microburst struck Brook Street. Due to the impact, Edgell Road leading north to Sudbury has been closed at Belknap Road, causing significant delays on Central St. In the affected area, there are reports of tree branches down. pic.twitter.com/CXi9s5hWmn — City of Framingham (@Framingham_MA) July 25, 2023

In Cambridge, firefighters were called in after a tree came down on wires on Farrar Street.

Engine 1 & Ladder 1 responded to the tree with secondary wires down on Farrar St. (group 2 on duty).

Farrar St is closed until @CambridgeDPW & @EversourceMA clear the area. pic.twitter.com/KVuXPAzDwF — Cambridge Fire Dept. (@CambridgeMAFire) July 25, 2023

Severe thunderstorm warnings and flash flood warnings have been issued in parts of New England. For a full list click here.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.