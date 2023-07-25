Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Framingham

Storm damage reports rolling in after severe thunderstorms hit Mass.

Severe thunderstorm warnings and flash flood warnings have been issued in parts of New England

By Thea DiGiammerino

NBC Universal, Inc.

There are reports of storm damage and road closures in Massachusetts Tuesday as severe weather moves through the state.

The city of Framingham posted a photo of a tree that came down on a home on Brook Street.

Framingham police reported road closures due to fallen trees and downed utility poles on Florita Drive, Pine Lane, and Edgebrook Drive, as well as Edgell Road between Edgebrook and Scott drives and Central Street between Summer Street and Indian Head.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

In Cambridge, firefighters were called in after a tree came down on wires on Farrar Street.

Severe thunderstorm warnings and flash flood warnings have been issued in parts of New England. For a full list click here.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Science 4 mins ago

Did alien tech crash into our ocean? Harvard professor says he's a step closer to proving it did

First Alert Weather 1 hour ago

Heat emergency declared in Boston Thursday and Friday

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

Framinghamstorm damage
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us