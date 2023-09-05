‘Storrowing:' A Boston tradition officials wish would end

We see it over and over again, trucks stuck or smashed on the roads along the Charles River. Simply put they’re “storrowed.”

A phrase that’s become so common, it’s become a part of the vernacular in the Boston area.

“One of the great things about the English language is how incredibly flexible it is,” said Dr. Mary Dockray-Miller an English and Humanities professor at Lesley University in Cambridge.

Dr. D, as her students call her, examines the way we talk and says people take pride in words that define where they’re from … especially in Boston.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

“We're Bostonian,” she said, “We know what this means we use it. And in doing so in a way we're making fun of all those outsiders who are actually the ones who are doing the storrowing.”

The state is trying to stop the messes and embarrassment that result when a driver isn’t paying attention on roads with low bridges, so they’ve put up new, reflective “cars-only” signs around troublesome areas like Storrow Drive.

It is not uncommon to see moving trucks or other large vehicles stuck under the low bridges on Storrow Drive. The state is trying to drive down those numbers with new signage.

But even if the crashes stop… you can bet the word is sticking.

So, if you’re new to Boston – here are some Dr. D” approved ways to use it in sentence…

“I can't believe we had another storrowing and it's not even lunchtime yet.”

“You won't believe that Joe storrowed another truck this year.”

And if you’re a student, before you put your head in the books, make sure to keep your eyes on the road.