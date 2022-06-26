Stretch of Warm Weather to Continue Through 4th of July Weekend

Summer vibes are here and our beach temperatures have us covered. Our highs will gain a few more degrees inland; we'll watch for the low to mid 90s across the west with 80s along the beaches.

M Street and Humarock will step up to 87 degrees. Sunny skies are featured for us all along with a light southwest wind early Sunday afternoon, increasing in speed by the evening hours.

Our wind gusts will reach the 25 to 30 mph range and continue through the overnight hours. This will help bring a slight relief to the warm temperatures Sunday night, as our lows drop to the upper 60s and low 70s. The coolest spots will be found along the southeast shores as well as southern Bristol and Plymouth counties.

With the passage of a cold front, we'll watch for showers Monday, along with downpours. The showers and embedded downpours will stretch from Maine into Connecticut and all of the southeast as the afternoon progresses. The showers leave late Monday and allow for clearing skies Monday night into Tuesday.

Tuesday will be the pick of the week, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s, and we continue that through Wednesday. Highs will rise a bit more on Wednesday and we'll watch a warming trend toward the end of the work week.

In our exclusive 10-day forecast, we'll see highs nearing the 90s by Friday and our next system bringing showers next weekend. The 4th of July looks mostly dry and our temperatures will dip to the lower 80s by then.