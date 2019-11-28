Strong Wind Keeps Temps Low, Causes Power Outages

The storm that brought us rain and thunder, and some Thanksgiving snow for the ski areas, Wednesday night and early this morning is now strengthening and slowing down east of New England.

Recall last year— it was one of the snowiest and coldest Thanksgiving days on record. Although it won't be as bad this year, it is chilly outside for the post-dinner walk. We recommend a hat and a scarf, and something to your keep your feet warm and dry, as we’ve had quite a bit of precipitation in the last few days.

A cold, drying wind is here for the next 24 to 48 hours. High pressure from Canada combined with that storm system strengthening east of Newfoundland results in wind from the north gusting past 40 mph. We have wind advisories in effect in parts of eastern New England. Scattered power outages are possible. In central and eastern Maine many residents are without electricity due to the 10 inches of heavy, wet snow that fell late last night and early Thanksgiving morning.

The crescent moon early Thursday evening is adjacent to Venus, Jupiter and Saturn under a clearing sky. Temperatures overnight go down to the low 20s north and low 30s south, and wind continues to gust, creating a colder wind chill factor.

Expect blue skies for both Friday and Saturday, with temperatures mostly in the 20s north and 30s south. A few of us may hit 40° from Connecticut to Cape Cod. Wind continues from the north at 20 to 30 mph.

Saturday night that wind lets up, and where there is snow on the ground in northern New England we may get down to 0°. The south coast could get down to the teens and 20s Sunday morning.

Next up, the powerhouse storm that came in on the west coast a couple of days ago is slowly crossing the nation as a block develops in the atmosphere. As a result, the clouds will be increasing early Sunday, but the morning looks dry and best for travel.

By midday Sunday snow and freezing rain are likely across western and southern New England. It looks like it will be cold enough for mostly frozen precipitation, though we may have some rain at the south coast. That rain-snow line may move north into central Massachusetts Sunday night.

It’s still pretty far off for making specific forecasts, but it looks like it’ll be a high-impact event Sunday afternoon that will last through the night and into Monday, maybe even into Tuesday. At this time it looks like most of the snow should accumulate from the hills of western Massachusetts and Connecticut through southern New Hampshire and much of southern Maine.

The cities of Hartford, Providence, Worcester and Boston, may be included in some of the heavier, double-digit snowfall.

Low pressure is only slowly moving from near Nantucket into the Gulf of Maine Monday into Tuesday.

There is the possibility of a 36 to 48-hour nor’easter, that will include some problems at the coast line, but fortunately the astronomical tide is not as strong next week as it is this week. Stay tuned to our First Alert 10-Day Forecast for all the latest developments.