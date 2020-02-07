Local
Strong Winds Cause Damage Across New England

Trees and wires were brought down by heavy wind Friday.

14 photos
1/14
Courtesy
A tree fell into a pool in Cranston, Rhode Island.
2/14
Hopedale Police
A tree and wires came down in Hopedale, closing a Freedom Street.
3/14
Wellesley Police
Route 135 was closed in Wellesley near the Needham town line after a large tree fell.
4/14
Wellesley Police
5/14
Wellesley Police
6/14
Hanson Highway Department
A large tree and power lines went down across Route 27 in Hanson, town officials said.
7/14
Hopkinton Fire
A tree and wires came down on Clinton Street in Hopkinton.
8/14
Hopkinton Fire
North Mill Street in Hopkinton was also closed after a tree and wires fell.
9/14
NBC10 Boston/Chris Gloninger
A fallen tree outside a home in Norwood.
10/14
Handouts
Trees were knocked down across Massachusetts on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, amid high winds.
11/14
Boston Fire
Debris fell from a building onto the sidewalk near the TD Garden during the heavy wind. Authorities did not immediately say what caused the incident.
12/14
Boston Fire
13/14
Boston Fire
14/14
Boston Fire
This article tagged under:

WeatherNew Englandwind

