LocalIn-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area. Strong Winds Cause Damage Across New England Published 34 mins ago Published 34 mins ago Trees and wires were brought down by heavy wind Friday. 14 photos 1/14 Courtesy A tree fell into a pool in Cranston, Rhode Island. 2/14 Hopedale Police A tree and wires came down in Hopedale, closing a Freedom Street. 3/14 Wellesley Police Route 135 was closed in Wellesley near the Needham town line after a large tree fell. 4/14 Wellesley Police Route 135 was closed in Wellesley near the Needham town line after a large tree fell. 5/14 Wellesley Police Route 135 was closed in Wellesley near the Needham town line after a large tree fell. 6/14 Hanson Highway Department A large tree and power lines went down across Route 27 in Hanson, town officials said. 7/14 Hopkinton Fire A tree and wires came down on Clinton Street in Hopkinton. 8/14 Hopkinton Fire North Mill Street in Hopkinton was also closed after a tree and wires fell. 9/14 NBC10 Boston/Chris Gloninger A fallen tree outside a home in Norwood. 10/14 Handouts Trees were knocked down across Massachusetts on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, amid high winds. 11/14 Boston Fire Debris fell from a building onto the sidewalk near the TD Garden during the heavy wind. Authorities did not immediately say what caused the incident. 12/14 Boston Fire Debris fell from a building onto the sidewalk near the TD Garden during the heavy wind. Authorities did not immediately say what caused the incident. 13/14 Boston Fire Debris fell from a building onto the sidewalk near the TD Garden during the heavy wind. Authorities did not immediately say what caused the incident. 14/14 Boston Fire Debris fell from a building onto the sidewalk near the TD Garden during the heavy wind. Authorities did not immediately say what caused the incident. This article tagged under: WeatherNew Englandwind 0 More Photo Galleries IMAGES: Police Respond to Shooting Near Boston Hospital Photos: Messy Commute Across New England PHOTOS: Democratic Presidential Candidates Arrive in NH