Strong winds flip small plane over at Portland airport

A small plane was flipped over by strong winds Tuesday at an airport in Portland, Maine, according to NBC affiliate News Center Maine.

The plane, a single-engine Cessna 172, was unoccupied when it was overturned just after 3 p.m. at Portland International Jetport "due to wind on the north apron."

No injuries were reported.

The plane was manufactured in 2000 and is owned by Bridgewater State University, according to News Center Maine, citing the Federal Aviation Administration.

The aircraft arrived to Portland just before noon from New Bedford, Massachusetts, News Center Maine reported.