Student-athlete in international program missing, UMass Boston police say

A student-athlete participating in an international program in Boston has gone missing, according to UMass Boston police, who asked for help finding her.

Sainabou Ceesay was last seen walking on Mt. Vernon Street toward JFK/UMass Station on the MBTA's Red Line in Dorchester, police said. She was in a pink athletic suit with black strings and white Nike slide-style slippers.

She is roughly 5-foot-6 and weighs about 115 lbs. and has short, black hair, police said.

Sainabou is 15 and has been staying at a UMass Boston residence hall, according to The Boston Globe.

She is taking part in a program organized by the international aid group FHI 360.

Anyone with information about where she is was asked to call 617-287-7780.