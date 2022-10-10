Student Athlete Is First Girl to Score TD in Brockton Varsity Football Game

A young Massachusetts athlete made history this weekend when she became the first girl to score a touchdown for Brockton High School.

Senior Mckenzie Quinn, No. 89 for the Brockton Boxers, is the first to play varsity football in the team's 125-year history. Her teammates celebrated her scoring play Friday.

"They were calling my name, slapping my helmet," she said. "They were just so excited for me. They basically carried me off the field."

Quinn played back that moment in the third quarter when the team's head coach put her in the game against Dartmouth, which they won 50-7.

"I was just so excited that I remember running through and I remember seeing them on the ground," Quinn recalled. "I'm like, 'Do I step on them? Jump over them?'"

She also jumped over barriers. Her coaches tell NBC10 Boston that Quinn has even outperformed some of the boys in the weight room.

"She never misses a workout. She doesn't miss any reps," assistant Coach Matthew Campbell said. "As hard a worker as we've ever coached here."

Quinn set a goal for girls who end up going to Brockton High School.

"Of course, I want to be that person for other girls who are coming up to high school," Quinn said. "I don't want them to ever feel like they can't do it."

So, what's next for the 5.0 GPA student, first in her class of nearly 800?

"College football would be great, but they don't have a lot of opportunities for me there, so I think I'll try to go into women's professional football," Quinn said.