Student Given Edibles at Middle School, Wasn't Told They Contained Cannabis, Superintendent Says

School leaders in Norwood, Massachusetts, say at least one student was given edibles last week at a middle school without being made aware they contained cannabis.

The office of Superintendent David Thomson said Friday that one student "brought a chocolate bar laced with marijuana" to Coakley Middle School and shared it at lunch with multiple classmates.

"At least one of these students gave out the candy to others without identifying the candy as a drug-laced edible," the office said in a statement.

School officials contacted the Norwood Police Department and the families of the students involved.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The school district did not say whether the candy bar contained THC — the psychoactive component that gets people high — or CBD, which does not. But the Thomson's office noted that cannabis remains illegal for people under 21 to possess or consume in Massachusetts.