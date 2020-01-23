Local
Student Injured When Car Crashes Into Milford Elementary School

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

200539597-001
Getty Images

A student was taken to a hospital with minor injuries Thursday morning after a car crashed into an elementary school in Milford, Massachusetts.

Police said the vehicle crashed into Memorial Elementary School around 8:30 a.m. The victim was taken to Milford Hospital "out of an abundance of caution with minor injuries," Superintendent Kevin McIntyre said.

McIntyre said there was minor damage to the building, but no structural damage. The structure was inspected by a facilities director and building inspector, according to McIntyre.

Details on what led up to the crash were unclear. Authorities did not say if the driver would face charges.

