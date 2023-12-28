Study finds women of color experience more severe menopause symptoms

Every woman goes through menopause. But there is little talk about it even though the years leading up to the end of a woman’s period can be filled with a series of unpleasant symptoms. The SWAN Study of Women’s Health Across the Nation has focused on mid-life and older women across the country. Their research has found menopause symptoms are more severe for women of color.

Tushein Thompson is a patient at the Dimock Health Center in Roxbury. An episode of heavy uterine bleeding nearly ended her life.

"I was rushed to Beth Israel. They gave me emergency blood transfusion, emergency surgery," she told NBC10 Boston's Latoyia Edwards.

Now she is in menopause, which she calls bittersweet.

"No more chances of any type of conceiving," she said.

Menopause also brings with it the potential for hot flashes, night sweats, insomnia, mood swings, and vaginal dryness. It's defined as 12 consecutive months without a period. Many symptoms can last for several years before - a time known as perimenopause. They can continue up to eight years after, as well.

"It's been a pretty big chunk of a woman's life," said Dimock Center OB-GYN clinical director Danielle Grimm, who is a certified menopause and nurse practitioner, explained.

She said the SWAN study, which has now been ongoing for 25 years, found significant discrepancies between groups.

"Black women in particular, when compared to white women, were 50% more likely to experience quality of life issues related to those hot flashes and those night sweats. And they were also half as likely to receive any care for those symptoms."

That can lead to more serious cardiac issues.

When asked why Black women aren't getting the appropriate care, she said it boils down to structural racism.

"Our systems were not designed to have the care of black women in mind when they were created. There's also historical distrust of the medical community. So women are not coming to seek care," Grimm said.

She added that historically, the concerns of women of color are brushed off.

"Their pain is not taken as seriously. Their health conditions are not taken seriously. Their experience is not taken as seriously."

Kristy Grimes-Mallard, who is a women's health nurse practitioner. She says part of the problem is that menopause is not well-discussed.

"Menopause or just women's health in general is not discussed. It's not discussed among a lot of women, and it's really not discussed among the Black community," Grimes-Mallard said.

"I come from a Caribbean culture. So, you know, we don't we don't talk about those matters," Thompson said.

Grimes-Mallard works to get patients to talk about how they're really feeling, in detail, by asking about specific symptoms that open the conversation. It can go something like this.

"Well, any vaginal dryness, any hot flashes, any feeling of sadness that you just can't explain what's going on? And they're like, wow. And then it's like, are you sure? And they're like, OK, I have X, Y and Z going on"

"Then we problem solve on how we can get you feeling like your best self," she explained.

She said her first week treating patients, she had one hug her in thanks.

"Representation is so, so important and I just want everyone to feel seen and heard," she said.

