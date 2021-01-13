Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Suitcase stories

Suitcase Stories: Boston Immigrants Unpack 2020

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

On Thursday, the Mayor’s Office for Immigrant Advancement and the International Institute of New England are hosting “Suitcase Stories: Boston Immigrants Unpack 2020.”

It’s a virtual storytelling event highlighting how COVID-19 and the upheaval of 2020 impacted the city’s immigrant and refugee population.

The event starts at 7pm on Thursday, January 14th. To register for the Zoom event, go to its website.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Norton 1 hour ago

Norton Police Officer Dies After ‘Courageous Battle' With Coronavirus

vaccine 2 hours ago

See Where You Fall in Line for the COVID Vaccine in Massachusetts

The International Institute of New England was a winner of NBC Universal’s 2020 Project Innovation Grant Challenge.

This article tagged under:

Suitcase storiesBOSTONrefugeesimmigrants in Boston
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us