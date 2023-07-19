Local

New Hampshire

Sununu won't run for another term as NH governor

By Asher Klein

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu won't run for reelection next year, he announced Wednesday.

"Public service should never be a career, and the time is right for another Republican to lead our great state," he said in a Facebook post.

Last month he said he wouldn't seek the Republican nomination for president in 2024.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, the head of the Republican Governors Association, issued a statement thanking Sununu for his "incredible record" over four terms in office.

"Governor Sununu never backed down from a challenge, he made it a priority to deliver balanced budgets, lower taxes, improve education, and address substance use disorders for New Hampshire citizens. And, thanks to Governor Sununu’s leadership, New Hampshire now ranks number one in the nation for personal freedom. I look forward to seeing the work he continues over these next two years," she said.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.

