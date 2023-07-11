Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig announces run for NH governor

Joyce Craig, the mayor of New Hampshire's largest city, announced Tuesday that she is officially running for governor in 2024. She had announced in May that she was exploring a run.

“I’m running for Governor to ensure that everyone in New Hampshire has the opportunity to succeed by strengthening our public schools, creating good-paying jobs, building more affordable housing, and protecting access to abortion," Craig, a Democrat, said in a statement.

“The stakes in this election couldn’t be higher," she added. "If we’re going to defend reproductive freedom, invest in public education, and create opportunities for families across this state, we need a leader with a record of delivering results and winning tough elections."

Current Republican Gov. Chris Sununu still hasn't said if he will run for re-election next year. He had been weighing a run for the GOP presidential nomination in 2024 before announcing last month that he would not seek the presidency.

Craig was elected the first woman mayor of Manchester in 2017 and is currently in her third term. Prior to that, she served as an alderman and on the city's school committee for many years. She is a native of Manchester and a graduate of the University of New Hampshire.

She announced earlier this year that she would not seek re-election to her current post.

So far, Executive Councilor Cinde Warmington, a Democrat, is the only other declared candidate for New Hampshire governor.