Suspect escapes police pursuit in Plympton

File image of police lights.
A person escaped police pursuit in Plympton, Massachusetts on Thursday night.

Police say an officer ran an inquiry of a license plate number of a vehicle that passed by and produced an alert that it was stolen in Rockland.

Authorities say the officer chased the car until it came to a sudden stop and the suspect ran out of the vehicle in Carver into the woods on foot.

The suspect was not found by local authorities.

The incident is under investigation.

