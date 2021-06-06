Suspect Sought in 2 Indecent Assault and Battery Incidents in West Roxbury

Boston police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect accused of two indecent assault and battery incidents Saturday.

The suspect, described by police as a heavy-set male with short, dark hair, was last seen fleeing the area of 1230 VFW Parkway in West Roxbury on Saturday around 11:30 a.m. toward Baker Street.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The suspect was wearing a gray polo shirt with stripes, police said.

Both incidents occurred inside a local business, police said.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Boston police detectives at (617) 343-4400. Anyone who wants to assist anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).