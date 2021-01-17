Suspicious Death in Concord Ruled a Homicide: NH AG

The death of a man in a New Hampshire shooting Saturday was ruled a homicide, according to state officials.

Late Saturday morning, police in Concord received word of a disturbance in a fourth-floor apartment on Warren Street. Shortly after 11:30 a.m., gunshots were heard, according to the initial caller.

The victim, later identified as 28-year-old Terrance Wigglesworth, was found by Concord police with a gunshot wound, the New Hampshire Attorney General’s office said in a statement Sunday.

Wigglesworth was treated where he was, but died at the scene, the AG’s office said.

An autopsy conducted Sunday by Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Jennie Duval ruled the death a homicide from a single bullet wound to his chest.

Police say the incident is still under investigation, and they have not ruled out the possibility of a self-defense claim.

Anyone who was in the area between 7:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., and who may have information related to this incident is encouraged to call Concord Police Department at (603) 225-8600 or the Concord Regional Crimeline at (603) 226-3100.