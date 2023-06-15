Local

New Hampshire

Suspicious death under investigation at home in Manchester, NH

By Matt Fortin

Authorities in New Hampshire responded Thursday morning to a suspicious death in Manchester, according to the attorney general's office.

The suspicious death was at a home on Hanover Street in Manchester, AG John Formella and Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg announced in a news release just before 5:30 a.m. Thursday. Officials with the AG's office were said to be responding.

Additional details were not released. Authorities said that more information would be released when it becomes available.

