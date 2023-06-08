Local

MANCHESTER

Pedestrian killed in Manchester; driver facing DUI charge

The man killed has not been publicly named, and an investigation is ongoing

By Matt Fortin

A 47-year-old pedestrian was killed during a crash on Wednesday night in Manchester, New Hampshire, according to police in the city, who also announced that they are charging one of the drivers involved with driving under the influence.

The Manchester Police Department responded to the intersection of Pine Street and Merrimack Street at around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday after getting reports of a crash, a news release from the agency said. Police learned when they arrived that the incident involved two vehicles and two pedestrians.

A 47-year-old man from Manchester — one of the two pedestrians — was pronounced dead on scene, according to police, who added that the other pedestrian had minor injuries. The name of the man killed has not been released publicly.

One of the drivers involved, who police identified as 28-year-old Hillary Dentremont, of Manchester, is being charged with driving under the influence, law enforcement said. Dentremont was driving a black Honda Civic, according to officers, who said she was not hurt in the crash.

An investigation is ongoing into the wreck, and anyone with information has been asked to call authorities at 603-792-5449.

