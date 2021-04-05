Suspicious Death Under Investigation in Derry, NH

Authorities are investigating a fire and suspicious death of a woman in Derry, New Hampshire, according to Deputy Attorney General Jane Young's office.

A man was taken from the scene on Mt. Pleasant Street and is being treated at a Boston hospital.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Derry Police Chief Edward Garone and State Fire Marshal Paul Parisi are investigating along with the New Hampshire Deputy Attorney General's office.

Officials said there is no evidence to suggest that there is a threat to the general public. No further information was immediately available.