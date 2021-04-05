Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
suspicious death

Suspicious Death Under Investigation in Derry, NH

New Hampshire Deputy Attorney General Jane Young, Derry Police Chief Edward Garone, and State Fire Marshal Paul Parisi are investigating a fire and suspicious death

By Mary Markos

Authorities are investigating a fire and suspicious death of a woman in Derry, New Hampshire, according to Deputy Attorney General Jane Young's office.

A man was taken from the scene on Mt. Pleasant Street and is being treated at a Boston hospital.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Derry Police Chief Edward Garone and State Fire Marshal Paul Parisi are investigating along with the New Hampshire Deputy Attorney General's office.

Officials said there is no evidence to suggest that there is a threat to the general public. No further information was immediately available.

Local

Lawrence Fire Department 6 hours ago

Fire Spreads to Multiple Homes in Lawrence, One Woman Injured

Holyoke Apr 3

1 Dead, 1 Seriously Injured in Wrong-Way Crash in Holyoke

This article tagged under:

suspicious deathNew HampshirefireInvestigationDerry
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us