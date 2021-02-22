Suspicious Fire at Jewish Temple in Sharon Under Investigation

A dumpster fire that took place early Monday morning at a Jewish temple in Sharon, Massachusetts, is being investigated as a suspicious incident by local police.

Sharon police and fire officials responded to a dumpster fire at the Chabad Center Temple around 12:40 a.m. Monday. The person who called in the fire told officials they originally believed there was a bonfire in the area before realizing that the dumpster was on fire, police said.

Sharon police are asking anyone with information to call detectives at 781-784-1587.

"We have no proof that anything nefarious took place but wanted Sharon to know that police are investigating this as suspicious," police tweeted.

