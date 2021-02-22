Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Massachusetts

Suspicious Fire at Jewish Temple in Sharon Under Investigation

Police and fire responded to the Chabad Center Temple around 12:40 a.m. Monday

By Josh Sullivan

A dumpster fire that took place early Monday morning at a Jewish temple in Sharon, Massachusetts, is being investigated as a suspicious incident by local police.

Sharon police and fire officials responded to a dumpster fire at the Chabad Center Temple around 12:40 a.m. Monday. The person who called in the fire told officials they originally believed there was a bonfire in the area before realizing that the dumpster was on fire, police said.

Sharon police are asking anyone with information to call detectives at 781-784-1587.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

"We have no proof that anything nefarious took place but wanted Sharon to know that police are investigating this as suspicious," police tweeted.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Massachusetts News

Brighton 6 hours ago

Residents Escape, Dog Killed in Brighton Fire

Katherine Clark 4 hours ago

Pa. Man Charged With Making Violent Threats Against Rep. Katherine Clark

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsfirePOLICESharonChabad Center Temple
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us