Police Cruiser Involved in Crash Near I-93 in Wilmington, Mass., 2 Hurt

Aerial footage showed an SUV with serious damage to its hood and front end, and a car with a wrecked passenger's side

By Asher Klein

An aerial image of a crash in Wilmington, Massachusetts, that left a car and an SUV wrecked
NBC10 Boston

A police cruiser was involved in a crash that left two vehicles wrecked near Interstate 93 in Wilmington, Massachusetts, Tuesday, authorities said.

The crash took place about 4:45 p.m. on Concord Street, near the ramps to the highway, according to the Wilmington Police Department.

The drivers of both vehicles were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive.

This article will be updated when more information is available.

