Police Cruiser Involved in Crash Near I-93 in Wilmington, Mass., 2 Hurt

A police cruiser was involved in a crash that left two vehicles wrecked near Interstate 93 in Wilmington, Massachusetts, Tuesday, authorities said.

The crash took place about 4:45 p.m. on Concord Street, near the ramps to the highway, according to the Wilmington Police Department.

The drivers of both vehicles were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive.

Concord St is closed at Woburn St. Exit 33 is closed on the northbound side of I-93. Motorists are asked to avoid the area. The crash is currently under investigation by the Wilmington PD with assistance from the @MassStatePolice Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section. — Wilmington MA Police (@WilmingtonMAPD) August 24, 2021

Aerial footage showed an SUV with serious damage to its hood and front end, and a car with a wrecked passenger's side.

This article will be updated when more information is available.