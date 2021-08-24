Police Cruiser Involved in Crash Near I-93 in Wilmington, Mass., 2 Hurt

A police cruiser was involved in a crash that left two vehicles wrecked near Interstate 93 in Wilmington, Massachusetts, Tuesday, authorities said.
The crash took place about 4:45 p.m. on Concord Street, near the ramps to the highway, according to the Wilmington Police Department.
The drivers of both vehicles were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive.
Aerial footage showed an SUV with serious damage to its hood and front end, and a car with a wrecked passenger's side.
This article will be updated when more information is available.