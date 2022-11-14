SUV Crashes Into Home in Lawrence

An SUV crashed into a home early Monday night in Lawrence, Massachusetts.
The Lawrence Fire Department responded to the crash around 1 a.m. Monday, on the 450 block of Haverhill Street, according to the agency.
The incident is under investigation by the city's police force. The building inspector was called to the scene.
Information on any potential injuries has not been released yet.
Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.