lawrence

SUV Crashes Into Home in Lawrence

Police are looking into what happened

By Matt Fortin

A car damaged after crashing into a home
NBC10 Boston

An SUV crashed into a home early Monday night in Lawrence, Massachusetts.

The Lawrence Fire Department responded to the crash around 1 a.m. Monday, on the 450 block of Haverhill Street, according to the agency.

The incident is under investigation by the city's police force. The building inspector was called to the scene.

Information on any potential injuries has not been released yet.

