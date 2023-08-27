SUV crashes into house in Newmarket, New Hampshire

An SUV crashed into a home in Newmarket, New Hampshire on Saturday evening.

Newmarket Fire responded to the intersection of Lee Hook Road and Wadleigh Falls Road at around 8:45 p.m.

The driver of the vehicle was extricated and transported to the hospital with minor injuries, according to authorities.

Authorities say all the people inside the home got out of the house safely.