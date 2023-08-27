New Hampshire

SUV crashes into house in Newmarket, New Hampshire

Newmarket Fire responded to the intersection of Lee Hook Road and Wadleigh Falls Road at around 8:45 p.m.

By Irvin Rodriguez

An SUV crashed into a home in Newmarket, New Hampshire on Saturday evening.

Newmarket Fire responded to the intersection of Lee Hook Road and Wadleigh Falls Road at around 8:45 p.m.

The driver of the vehicle was extricated and transported to the hospital with minor injuries, according to authorities.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Authorities say all the people inside the home got out of the house safely.

This article tagged under:

New Hampshire
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us