SUV crashes into Little Caesars in Haverhill

An SUV slammed into a Little Caesars in Haverhill, Massachusetts, on Sunday, damaging the storefront.

The incident occurred at the pizza shop on Hilldale Avenue.

Information was limited Sunday. It was not clear if anyone was hurt, or if any charges would be filed.

Photos from the scene showed a red SUV partially inside the store.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The SUV was later removed and the storefront was boarded up, with yellow tape partitioning off the restaurant.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to Haverhill police for more details.