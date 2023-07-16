Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Massachusetts

SUV crashes into Little Caesars in Haverhill

The incident occurred at the pizza shop on Hilldale Avenue.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

NBC Universal, Inc.

An SUV slammed into a Little Caesars in Haverhill, Massachusetts, on Sunday, damaging the storefront.

The incident occurred at the pizza shop on Hilldale Avenue.

Information was limited Sunday. It was not clear if anyone was hurt, or if any charges would be filed.

Photos from the scene showed a red SUV partially inside the store.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The SUV was later removed and the storefront was boarded up, with yellow tape partitioning off the restaurant.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to Haverhill police for more details.

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsHaverhill
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us