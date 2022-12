A car apparently drove into a vacant home Friday morning in Lynn, Massachusetts.

The vehicle involved appeared to be a Toyota SUV. The ordeal happened on the 800 block of Boston Street.

Happening Now: Car into vacant Lynn home. No injuries. 800-block of Boston street. 📸 @pictureboston pic.twitter.com/x8VlYHiVw5 — NBC10 Boston (@NBC10Boston) December 16, 2022

No injuries have been reported in the incident.

Additional details, including what may have led up to the crash, have not been released by authorities.