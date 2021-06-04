Local

anti-semitism

Swastikas Found Drawn in Feces on Newton School Bathroom Walls

Police are investigating after two swastikas drawn with feces were discovered in a boys' room at Newton South High School

Getty Images

Two swastikas drawn with feces were found in a high school bathroom in Newton, Massachusetts, while the MCAS test was being administered Thursday.

Police say the anti-Semitic markings were each about three inches tall in a boys' room at Newton South High School. A student discovered them around noon Thursday.

Custodians removed the hate symbols. Police said that because the MCAS tests were taking place, not many students were in the school at the time.

School officials notified the Newton Police Department and the Anti-Defamation League.

In a letter to the school community, Interim Principal Mark Aronson asked for any students with information to speak with their counselor or dean.

"As we know, anti-Semitism is on the rise in the world and this incident reminds us that we need to be vigilant," Aronson said. "I continue to be saddened and angered by violations of our core values within our school community."

