Massachusetts

Synagogues in southern Mass. and R.I. receive bomb threats

Getty Images

Police in Attleboro, Massachusetts, are investigating after a synagogue received a hoax bomb threat Saturday morning.

According to State Police, an email bomb threat prompted response by the State Police Bomb Squad as well as local police shortly before 10a.m. Bomb Squad Troopers conducted interior and exterior sweeps of the building and the area and found no items of concern.

Several Jewish houses of worship in Rhode Island also received similar emailed threats.

According to Massachusetts State Police, no other locations in Massachusetts have received threats.

This article tagged under:

Massachusetts
