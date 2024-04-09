Tandoor & Curry opens brick and mortar restaurant in Woburn

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

The people behind a pair of food trucks that feature Indian food have opened a permanent restaurant in the northern suburbs of Boston.

According to Kiat Cormier who posted within the ChewOnThis Facebook group page, Tandoor & Curry now has a brick-and-mortar dining spot in Woburn, moving into a space on Main Street in North Woburn, a short distance north of Route 128. The Facebook page for the business mentions that for now, the eatery is takeout-only, though they may add tables at some point in the future, and that the food trucks will continues to be in operation in and around Boston.

The address for the brick-and-mortar location of Tandoor & Curry in Woburn is 902 Main Street (Route 38), Woburn, MA, 01801. Its website can be found at https://tandoorcurry.com/

