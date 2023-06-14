Taunton mayor asks for help finding daughter, missing in Ohio

The mayor of Taunton, Massachusetts, is asking for help finding her daughter, who went missing from a treatment center in Ohio overnight.

Riley O'Connell, 18, was at Evoke Wellness in Hilliard, "where she was receiving therapy for over a month in her long-term battle with mental health issues," Mayor Shaunna O'Connell said in a Facebook post.

She was last seen near 5400 Scioto Darby Road, near central Hilliard, a suburb of Columbus, about 1 a.m. in black shorts and a pink shirt, Hillard police said. They said she's blonde, 5-foot-5 and 125 lbs.

REPORTED MISSING: Police are searching for Riley O'Connell, 18, white female, blonde hair, 5’5”, 125 pounds. She was last seen in the area of the 5400 Scioto Darby Road 6/14/23 about 1 a.m. wearing black shorts and pink shirt. Anyone with information is asked to call 911. pic.twitter.com/ExpebAxdOP — Hilliard Ohio Police (@Hilliard_Police) June 14, 2023

A flyer shared by Taunton police said that O'Connell may be going by Tiffany Rose or Tiffany Silva and doesn't have vital medication. They said her hair is blonde with red tips and she was last seen in red shorts and a white tank top with no shoes on.

Taunton police urged anyone with information on O'Connell's whereabouts to call Hilliard police at 614-334-2324, adding, "Any piece of information, no matter how small, could be vital in locating Riley and ensuring her well-being."

The mayor said in the Facebook post she and her husband "are devastated and extremely worried" for their daughter and praying for her safe return as they work with Evoke Wellness and police to find her.

Asked for her message for her daughter, the mayor told NBC affiliate WJAR, "Riley go somewhere safe, call the police, find an officer, and you know we want you to come home safe. We love you."