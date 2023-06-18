Taunton mayor reunited with missing daughter

Officials say the daughter of Taunton's mayor, Shaunna O'Connell has been found safe after being reported missing on Wednesday, June 14.

O'Connell's 18-year-old daughter was reported missing early Wednesday morning in Hilliard, Ohio, where she was staying as a patient at Evoke Wellness Ohio for mental health treatment, according to officials.

Police say they found the mayor's daughter at 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 17. According to the mayor's Facebook account, her daughter, Riley is currently at a hospital in Ohio where she is receiving medical attention.