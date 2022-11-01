Taylor Swift Announces ‘The Eras Tour,' Including 2 Shows at Gillette

Pop superstar Taylor Swift has announced that she's going on the road in 2023 with "The Eras Tour," which includes two shows at Foxboro's Gillette Stadium.
Swift made the announcement on social media Tuesday morning, following a lot of fan speculation that she'd launch a world tour next year.
She describes the tour as a "journey through the musical eras of my career (past & present!)" Artists who are tagging along The Eras Tour include Paramore, Phoebe Bridgers, HAIM and several others.
Her two stops at Gillette will be on May 19 and May 20.
The tour announcement comes just over a week after the release of her record-breaking 10th studio album, "Midnights."
Swift's last tour was the "Reputation Stadium Tour," which kicked off in 2018 in support of her "Reputation" album.
The Eras Tour Dates
Here's Swift's post, where she lists the U.S. tour dates. International dates haven't been announced yet.
- March 18 — Glendale, Arizona
- March 25 — Las Vegas, Nevada
- April 1 — Arlington, Texas
- April 2 — Arlington, Texas
- April 15 — Tampa, Florida
- April 22 — Houston, Texas
- April 28 — Atlanta, Georgia
- April 29 — Atlanta, Georgia
- May 6 — Nashville, Tennessee
- May 12 — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- May 13 — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- May 19 — Foxboro, Massachusetts
- May 20 — Foxboro, Massachusetts
- May 26 — East Rutherford, New Jersey
- May 27 — East Rutherford, New Jersey
- June 2 — Chicago, Illinois
- June 3 — Chicago, Illinois
- June 10 — Detroit, Michigan
- June 17 — Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- June 24 — Minneapolis, Minnesota
- July 1 — Cincinnati, Ohio
- July 8 — Kansas City, Missouri
- July 15 — Denver, Colorado
- July 22 — Seattle, Washington
- July 29 — Santa Clara, California
- Aug. 4 — Los Angeles, California
- Aug. 5 — Los Angeles, California
How to Get Tickets
The tickets go on sale for the general public on Nov. 18 at 10 a.m.
Fans can register now for the TaylorSwiftTix Presale until Nov. 9 through Ticketmaster. Invitations for that presale will be sent on Nov. 14, and the presale goes live on Nov. 15 at 10 a.m.
Ticketholders of the Lover Fest — which was canceled during the pandemic — will get preferred access to participate in the presale.