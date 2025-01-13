Driver intentionally smashed car into front of Sandwich bank, police say

A Fall River man is accused of intentionally smashing his car into a bank on Cape Cod, driving into the doors several times before breaking the glass, according to police.

It happened at the TD Bank on Route 6A in Sandwich, according to Sandwich police. Officers said the driver called police around 3:30 a.m. and reported that he'd accidentally hit the gas striking the curb, intending to check his balance.

Investigators determined that the driver drove the car into the building several times before breaking through the glass in the front, climbing over the wreckage and going into the bank.

He was identified as Kevin Coelho, 38, a Fall River resident. He now faces charges of breaking and entering into a depository and three counts of damage to property. He was held on a $25,000 bail and scheduled for arraignment in Barnstable District Court on Monday.

It was not immediately clear if Coelho had an attorney.