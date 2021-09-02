Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
BOSTON

Teen Arrested After Dog Shot, Killed in Roxbury: Boston Police

Antonio Moore, 18, of Dorchester, is facing several charges including malicious killing of a domestic animal, Boston police said.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

An 18-year-old has been arrested and is facing charges in connection with the shooting death of a dog last Sunday in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood, police announced.

Antonio Moore was taken into custody without incident at his Dorchester home Thursday by members of the Boston Police Department's youth violence strike force. He was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling and malicious killing of a domestic animal.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Police responded to Brunswick Street in Roxbury just before 11 a.m. Sunday after ShotSpotter activation in the area. Responding officers found ballistic evidence on scene and learned that a dog had been struck by the gunfire. The animal was taken to the hospital by its owner where it died from its injuries.

Detectives investigating the case identified Moore as the suspect wanted in connection with the incident, and they were subsequently granted a warrant for his arrest on several charges. Moore will be arraigned on those charges in Dorchester District Court. It's unclear if he has obtained an attorney.

This article tagged under:

BOSTONBoston policeRoxburyantonio moorebrunswick street
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us