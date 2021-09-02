Teen Arrested After Dog Shot, Killed in Roxbury: Boston Police

An 18-year-old has been arrested and is facing charges in connection with the shooting death of a dog last Sunday in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood, police announced.

Antonio Moore was taken into custody without incident at his Dorchester home Thursday by members of the Boston Police Department's youth violence strike force. He was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling and malicious killing of a domestic animal.

Police responded to Brunswick Street in Roxbury just before 11 a.m. Sunday after ShotSpotter activation in the area. Responding officers found ballistic evidence on scene and learned that a dog had been struck by the gunfire. The animal was taken to the hospital by its owner where it died from its injuries.

Detectives investigating the case identified Moore as the suspect wanted in connection with the incident, and they were subsequently granted a warrant for his arrest on several charges. Moore will be arraigned on those charges in Dorchester District Court. It's unclear if he has obtained an attorney.