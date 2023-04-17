Teenage Girl Goes Missing Walking Dog in Boston, Police Say

A teenage girl went missing Monday morning while walking her dog downtown, Boston police said.

Janell Escanola, 14, hasn't been seen since leaving a building on Atlantic Avenue near Cross Street between 6:30 and 7 a.m., Boston police said. Janell had her glasses on and was wearing a red jacket and black pants.

Anyone with information about where she is was asked to call police at 617-343-4571.