Teenager arrested in connection to Stoughton shooting

Stoughton Police say they responded to a 911 call reporting shots fired in the area Central Street and Greenwood Avenue.

A teenager has been arrested in connection to a daytime shooting in Stoughton, Massachusetts on Saturday.

When officers arrived they saw a man leaving the area, according to authorities.

The man, identified as 18-year-old Marc Francois, of Stoughton, was located near a condominium along with a firearm, police say.

According to police, a man had self-admitted Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro with a gunshot wound and determined he was shot in Stoughton.

Francois is facing the following charges:

  • Assault and Battery with a Firearm
  • Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon Causing Serious Bodily Injury
  • Carrying Firearm Without a License
  • Possession of Ammunition without a License 
  • Possession of a Large Capacity Feeding Device
  • Discharging a Firearm within 500 Feet of a Dwelling
  • Disorderly Conduct
  • Armed Robbery

He was held on $500,000 cash bail, and is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday at Stoughton District Court.

