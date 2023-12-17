Teenager charged with OUI after crashing into Mass. State Police barracks

A 17-year-old Pittsfield girl has been arrested after traveling southbound on Route 8 crashing into the State Police-Cheshire Barracks on Saturday evening.

Massachusetts State Police say a 2000 Nissan Altima, driven by a 17-year-old girl from Pittsfield with another 17-year-old girl from Pittsfield in the passenger seat crashed through a brick wall and damaged a kitchen area.

Both girls were transported to Berkshire Medical Center for evaluation, according to authorities.

The driver was charged with operating under the influence of liquor; negligent operation of a motor vehicle; speeding; and marked lanes violation, police say.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

She was released on bail and is scheduled to appear in Pittsfield District Court on Tuesday.

There were no troopers injured and the building remains in operation.