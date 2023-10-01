Braintree

Teenager struck by vehicle in Braintree

According to the Norfolk District Attorney, the teenage girl was transported to the hospital.

Getty Images

A teenage pedestrian was struck by a vehicle early Sunday morning in Braintree, Massachusetts.

According to the Norfolk District Attorney, the incident took place on Washington Street by Milton Road at around 1:30 a.m.

Police say the teenage girl was transported to the hospital and her condition is described as stable.

The extent of her injuries is unknown at this time.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The driver remained on the scene after the accident and had no signs of impairment, according to authorities.

The investigation is ongoing.

This article tagged under:

Braintree
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us