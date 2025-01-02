Teenage sisters injured in assault, shooting incident in Maine

Two teens were injured in a shooting incident and assault in Auburn, Maine, on New Year's Day, according to police.

Auburn police said they received multiple calls shortly after 5 a.m. Wednesday reporting that a female had been shot in the leg in the area of Winter and Dennison streets.

Responding officers found a 16-year-old girl from Lewiston suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. An Auburn officer applied a tourniquet to the teen' leg to control the bleeding, and she was taken by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, along with her 17-year-old sister, who suffered unknown minor injuries.

Preliminary investigation by police revealed that the two teens were walking on Dennison Street with friends when they were approached by a vehicle. A male and a female exited the vehicle and began assaulting the 17-year-old. During the altercation, a firearm was discharged, striking the 16-year-old.

The victims and other witnesses told police that the 16-year-old stabbed the male subject with her pocketknife in an attempt to help her sister, who was being assaulted by the male. The male suspect reportedly fled toward Turner Street before police arrived.

Auburn police said the investigation remains active, and they are asking anyone with information to call Detective Andrew Shute at 207-333-6651, Ext. 2036 or email him at ajshute@auburnmaine.gov.