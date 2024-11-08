MBTA

Thank you event Friday to celebrate end of Orange Line slow zones: Watch live at 9

Gov. Healey and Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll will thank MBTA workers and riders at 9 a.m.

By Marc Fortier

With all of the slow zones having been lifted on the Orange Line, Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey and Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll want to thank the MBTA and its riders.

They'll join state transportation officials and T workers at 9 a.m. Friday to celebrate the achievement.

It's the first time in 15 years that there have been no speed restrictions on any stretch of the Orange Line.

The T announced earlier this week that it had completed critical track work on the Orange Line, removing the final nine speed restrictions.

