The 10 Most-Viewed NBC10 Boston Videos of 2021

There were plenty of wild videos in 2021. There was the video of the so-called "megalodon" spotted off Massachusetts, and the diver who was swallowed by a humpback whale. And who could forget the viral video of Gloucester boating blunders?

Here's a quick look at the 10 videos that generated the most views on NBC10Boston.com this year:

1. Massive shark caught on camera off New England coast

A massive shark seen on video lurking around a tall ship off the coast of Massachusetts has social media in an uproar.

2. COVID Q&A: Top Boston doctors talk child vaccines, delta plus and booster side effects

As part of the weekly "COVID Q&A" series, NBC10 Boston asked three top Boston doctors Tuesday about COVID vaccines for children, the new "delta plus" variant and common side effects of booster shots.

3. Teen mom leaves newborn baby with customer at NJ restaurant

Surveillance video at the Jersey City restaurant shows a 14-year-old girl who had just given birth walk inside, hand the baby over to a customer, and then leave. Thankfully, the woman knew exactly what to do to care for the minutes-old child. NBC New York's Ida Siegal reports.

4. Diver swallowed by humpback whale

A man survived after spending at least 30 seconds in the mouth of a whale off the coast of Cape Cod.

5. Donnie Wahlberg's special message for boy whose concert T-shirt was stolen

It went from a fun concert and a dream come true to tears after a young boy's souvenir shirt was ripped from his hands after seeing New Kids on the Block.

6. Henri upgraded to hurricane, southern New England at high risk for impact

South and southwestern New England is at highest risk of impact from Henri, which is now a Category 1 Hurricane.

7. Two arrested in Wakefield armed standoff

An estimated 6 to 8 heavily armed men are still at large, as police negotiation teams are working to de-escalate the situation.

8. How Massachusetts is working to combat vaccine hesitancy

More than 70% of Massachusetts adults have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, one of the highest rates in the country. But vaccine hesitancy is still slowing progress in some communities.

9. Thousands of breakthrough COVID-19 infections reported in Mass.

More than 3,000 people in Massachusetts tested positive for coronavirus two weeks after getting the vaccine as of 11 days ago, according to state data reported by MassLive.

10. Boating blunders in Gloucester canal go viral

A centuries-old Gloucester canal is becoming the new hotspot for summertime entertainment thanks to an Instagram account documenting boating blunders.