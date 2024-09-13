The Big E kicks off Friday: Here's what to know

The Big E, New England's largest fair, kicked off Friday morning in western Massachusetts.

The annual event runs from Sept. 13 through Sept. 29 in West Springfield, attracting crowds from across the region to celebrate local culture, food and entertainment.

Here's what to know

Big E hours

Gates at the Big E open at 8 a.m. daily

Buildings and Craft Common open at 10 a.m. and close at 10 p.m.

Avenue of States and Storrowton Village Museum & Shops opens from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The New England Center opens at 10 a.m. and closes at 9 p.m.

Midway is open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Big E admission prices

Tickets at the gate costs $20 for adults, $12 for children 6 to 12 and children under 5 get in for free.

Tickes can also be purchased online.

What to eat at the Big E

The fair includes all the classics, like clam chowder, lobster rolls and cream puffs. But this year, there are more new dishes to try, such as a doughnut smash burger.

Some other new foods include:

The Deviled Egg, East Road – Specialty Deviled Eggs deep fried or regular, including Loaded Baked Potato Eggs, Taco Deviled Eggs, Pulled Pork Deviled Eggs, Dill Pickle Deviled Eggs and Breakfast Deviled Eggs.

NOLA Cajun Kitchen and Raw Bar, New England Avenue – New Orleans inspired menu, including Maryland Cajun Crab Cakes, Fried Crawfish Tails, Jamaican Jerk Chicken served with Dirty Rice, Jambalaya, Beignets, Bread Pudding, and more

The Nook, Better Living Center – Sweet and savory crepes with flavors like strawberry, banana and Nutella, plus ham and cheese, and spinach and cheese.

A full list of foods can found here.

Performers to catch at the Big E

The Big E's entertainment lineup includes a variety of performers, with Ludacris among the featured artists.

Each performance is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are available for purchase here.

Most importantly, enjoy the 17-day long fair and everything New England has to offer this season.