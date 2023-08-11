The Emerald Tutu: Using nature to fight climate change on Boston's coast

We got a first-hand look at some of the first threads in what Northeastern research scientists hope will weave into a vast array of green pods dancing around the Boston shore in a kind of emerald tutu that helps protect the shore from climate change.

"Solutions like the Emerald Tutu are better designed for an uncertain climate future because they can adapt — because they're living organisms, they can adapt to conditions that we can't yet fully predict," said Julia Hopkins, a lead scientist on the project.