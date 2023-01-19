The Lobster Pot in Provincetown Is for Sale for $14 Million

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A landmark restaurant at the tip of Cape Cod is on the market.

According to a source, the Lobster Pot in Provincetown is up for sale, with an article from WBSM and a real estate page showing that the Commercial Street spot is listed $14 million. The restaurant has been under its current ownership since 1979 when the McNulty family took over operations, and is known for such options as oysters, steamers, clam chowder, cioppino, baked Portuguese clams, grilled swordfish, boiled lobster, baked stuffed lobster, fried calamari, fish and chips, and more.

The address for the Lobster Pot is 321 Commercial Street, Provincetown, MA, 02657. Its website can be found at https://www.ptownlobsterpot.com/