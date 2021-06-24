The Middle East in Cambridge Has Reopened

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

An iconic music complex whose future was up in the air not too long ago has reopened.

According to a source from earlier this month, The Middle East in Cambridge's Central Square had signs in the windows out front saying "Coming June 2021" and "Our Smallest Stage Ever," with a picture sent to us confirming this. On Friday, we learned through a Facebook post from the place that it would officially be reopening the weekend of June 26-27, saying that "We are opening the restaurant, Zuzu, and The Corner first at regular hours but slowly, you will see other events hosted in our various rooms as we get everything in order to bring happiness and entertainment into your lives and ours." (Its website is indeed displaying posts for upcoming shows.) Early last year, it was reported that The Middle East was up for sale, while the complex has also been closed since the start of the pandemic.

The Middle East, which was originally a Middle Eastern restaurant before becoming a music venue in 1987, has been the site of countless shows over the years, including local, national, and international acts.

The address for The Middle East is 472-480 Massachusetts Avenue, Cambridge, MA, 02139. Its website can be found at https://www.mideastoffers.com/

