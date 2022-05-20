Local

The Mushroom Shop Opens in Somerville

A brand new store that features all things fungus has come to the local area.

According to an article on the WBUR website, The Mushroom Shop is now open in Somerville, taking over a space on Medford Street in the Winter Hill area of the city. The post mentions that the new store offers such mushrooms as morel, reishi, porcini, oyster, matsutake, black trumpet, chanterelle, and hen of the woods/maitake, along with vegetables, soy sauce, vinegar, spices, and more.

Hours for The Mushroom Shop are currently 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM Wednesday through Friday.

The address for The Mushroom Shop is 433 Medford Street, Somerville, MA, 02145. Its website can be found at https://www.mushroomsformyfriends.com/themushroomshop

